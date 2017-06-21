Amid Budget Gridlock, Delaware House Panel Approves Proposed Inc - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Amid Budget Gridlock, Delaware House Panel Approves Proposed Income Tax Increase

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del. -- (WBOC/AP) A House committee has voted overwhelmingly to send a bill raising income taxes on Delawareans to the full House for a vote.
    
The legislation considered by the committee on Wednesday raises income tax rates across the board, eliminates itemized deductions while increasing the standard deduction, and creates a new tax bracket for income above $150,000.
    
Representatives of the real estate and nonprofit communities urged lawmakers not to eliminate deductions for mortgage interest and charitable contributions.
    
Committee members also voted to release a bill increasing taxes on alcoholic beverages, despite overwhelming opposition from dozens of industry representatives, from distributors and wholesalers to craft brewers. Opponents said the measure will cost jobs and lead to lower sales.
    
The committee also was scheduled to consider proposed new taxes on tobacco products and opioids.

The decision comes at a time when Delaware lawmakers are facing gridlock over the personal income tax proposal since Republican leaders have said they won't support the bill and want to see more cuts made to the budget.

Rep. Sean Lynn (D-Dover) said the deadline for resolution of that deadlock is approaching on June 30.

"Neither party at this point is willing to find any kind of compromise or middle ground, which leaves us in a very real impasse," he said.

Rep. Jeff Spiegelman (R-Clayton) said lawmakers need to find a compromise solution.

"We've got a lot of finger pointing going on and this is my fifth June," he said. "It's by far the nastiest, I've seen."

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Amid Budget Gridlock, Delaware House Panel Approves Proposed Income Tax Increase

    Amid Budget Gridlock, Delaware House Panel Approves Proposed Income Tax Increase

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 7:41 PM EDT2017-06-21 23:41:51 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 8:04 PM EDT2017-06-22 00:04:28 GMT

    DOVER, Del. -- A House committee has voted overwhelmingly to send a bill raising income taxes on Delawareans to the full House for a vote.      The legislation considered by the committee on Wednesday raises income tax rates across the board, eliminates itemized deductions while increasing the standard deduction, and creates a new tax bracket for income above $150,000.

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- A House committee has voted overwhelmingly to send a bill raising income taxes on Delawareans to the full House for a vote.      The legislation considered by the committee on Wednesday raises income tax rates across the board, eliminates itemized deductions while increasing the standard deduction, and creates a new tax bracket for income above $150,000.

    More

  • Church Volunteers Help Ellendale Neighbor

    Church Volunteers Help Ellendale Neighbor

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-06-22 00:00:21 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-06-22 00:00:21 GMT

    Jerry Guyer has lived in the same house in Ellendale, Delaware for the past 30 years. It wasn't until seven years ago, Guyer experienced difficulties while cleaning his home due to an accident.

    More

    Jerry Guyer has lived in the same house in Ellendale, Delaware for the past 30 years. It wasn't until seven years ago, Guyer experienced difficulties while cleaning his home due to an accident.

    More

  • Volunteers Dropping Reef Balls into Chesapeake Bay

    Volunteers Dropping Reef Balls into Chesapeake Bay

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-06-21 23:51:54 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-06-21 23:51:54 GMT

    TILGHMAN ISLAND, Md. - Volunteers are dumping dozens of alien-like chunks of concrete into the Chesapeake Bay. 

    More

    TILGHMAN ISLAND, Md. - Volunteers are dumping dozens of alien-like chunks of concrete into the Chesapeake Bay. 

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Top Freedom Advocate Hires Civil Rights Attorney Over OC's Ordinance on Female Toplessness

    Top Freedom Advocate Hires Civil Rights Attorney Over OC's Ordinance on Female Toplessness

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-06-21 15:33:41 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:39 AM EDT2017-06-21 15:39:03 GMT

    The woman who started a debate over female toplessness in Ocean City has now hired a civil rights attorney to help fight her case.

    More

    The woman who started a debate over female toplessness in Ocean City has now hired a civil rights attorney to help fight her case.

    More

  • Delmar Man Pleads Guilty in Ex-Girlfriend's Kidnapping

    Delmar Man Pleads Guilty in Ex-Girlfriend's Kidnapping

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 12:08 PM EDT2017-06-21 16:08:24 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 12:11 PM EDT2017-06-21 16:11:10 GMT

    SALISBURY, Md.-  There has been a guilty plea in a kidnapping case that began in Wicomico County, Md. and ended on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge- Tunnel in Virginia.  According to court records, Phillip James Timmons of Delmar has pleaded guilty to abduction. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said that in early October 2015, Timmons forced his way into his ex-girlfriend's home in Powellville and forced her into his pickup truck while armed with a handgun. They drove down t...

    More

    SALISBURY, Md.-  There has been a guilty plea in a kidnapping case that began in Wicomico County, Md. and ended on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge- Tunnel in Virginia.  According to court records, Phillip James Timmons of Delmar has pleaded guilty to abduction. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said that in early October 2015, Timmons forced his way into his ex-girlfriend's home in Powellville and forced her into his pickup truck while armed with a handgun. They drove down t...

    More

  • Suspect Wanted for Robbing Same Del. Store Twice

    Suspect Wanted for Robbing Same Del. Store Twice

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:17 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:17:18 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:17 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:17:18 GMT

    Police in the western Sussex County town of Blades are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect they say robbed the same store twice in eight days.

    More

    Police in the western Sussex County town of Blades are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect they say robbed the same store twice in eight days.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices