Church Volunteers Help Ellendale Neighbor

ELLENDALE, Del. - Jerry Guyer has lived in the same house in Ellendale, Delaware for the past 30 years. It wasn't until seven years ago, Guyer experienced difficulties while cleaning his home due to an accident.

54 year-old Guyer suffers from back, neck and knee injuries all from not one but two serious falls.

Simple things such as cleaning and painting the exterior of his home have been far from easy for Guyer.

Volunteers from Catholic HEART Workcamp, a non profit organization, stepped in and assisted Guyer by touching up his front and back yard of his house.

"We're helping him and we're helping everybody because its our duty as human beings to help others," says volunteer, Marly Snyder.

21 year-old Marly Snyder and volunteers a part of Catholic HEART Workcamp spent the last 6 days doing construction around Jerry's house.

"It's been a blessing to both him and us because we get to see a reaction, he's honored that we are here and he feels blessed that we are able to get his house done because he's not able to," says Snyder.

Catholic HEART Workcamp is a non profit organization with a goal to "serve and restore home and hearts." So far, they have worked on four homes the past four days in Sussex County.