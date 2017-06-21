Two Arrested For Theft In Ocean City

Two Prince George's County residents were arrested for theft in Ocean City.

OCEAN CITY, Md. The Ocean City Police Department arrested two people after officers found that they were in possession of stolen items from several different victims, police said.

On June 15, officers were dispatched to the area of 4th Street and Washington Lane for a report of a theft from a car, police said.

Using surveillance footage, officers were able to broadcast a description of the suspects to nearby officers.

Later that day, officers found two suspects who matched the description. They were identified as Michael W. Allen, 27, and Aitana Garrison, 20, both of Prince George's County.

According to police, officers searched Allen and found multiple credit cards and ID cards belonging to other people. Other stolen items were found after a search of one of the suspect's car, police said.

Allen and Garrison were arrested. Allen has been charged with theft scheme of $1,000 to under $10,000, four counts of theft less than $1,000, two counts of theft less than $100 and rogue and vagabond, police said.

Garrison has been charged with theft scheme of $1,000 to under $10,000 and four counts of theft less than $1,000.

Allen and Garrison were both seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and released on personal recognizance, police said.