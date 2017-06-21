Opioid Tax Bill Approved for Full House Vote In Delaware

DOVER, DE - There could soon be a new tax on the sale of opioid in Delaware according to Rep. Helene Keeley, "When you have a public health crisis. When you have people who are literally dying every single day because of the opioid addiction that we have in the state. You have to take bold steps in order to stop it.

Keeley is one of those spearheading the bill that would add a ten-percent tax to the purchase price of an opioid sold in Delaware. But it has some people many worried that it'll force people to buy cheaper drugs like heroin, says Aaron Appling. "They get stripped of the ability to get access to the opioid or they can;t afford it anymore. And they end up on the streets buying the cheap, you know, five dollar packs of heroin that gets them high and ultimately destroys their life much quicker.

And pharmacists like Erik Mabus feel the tax would hurt their business. "I think the pharmacies, the way I'm reading it, are going to be eating that 10 percent. And our profit margins are already so slim and tight, I'd probably lose money on the cost of my drugs 20 percent of the time, so to lose another 10 percent on opioid. it's getting more and more difficult

Rep. Keeley says the tax is on those who make the opioids. "I think by adding a fee to the manufacturers as several other states have done across the country will help in people thinking twice about opinions. When they can probably take Tylenol extra strength, instead of being prescribed an opioid, and then becoming addicted, and then going to heroin.