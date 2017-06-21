Delaware Residents Receive Scam Calls

WILMINGTON, Del.- A rash of scam calls regarding jury duty are being placed to Delaware residents, according to Attorney General Matt Denn and the Department of Justice Consumer Protection Unit.

In the scam, the caller says that the person who answers failed to report for jury duty and that a sheriff will be sent to place the person under arrest. Then, the person who answers is told that he or she can pay a fine to avoid the arrest, officials said.

According to state officials, there are some indicators that these are scam calls. For one, Delaware residents are always notified about their obligation to serve jury duty by mail and never by phone. Additionally, the sheriffs in Delaware do not have arrest powers.

People who are unsure whether they have missed a summons to jury duty can contact Jury Services at the Superior Court by calling 302-255-0800 ext. 2.

The Attorney General encourages anyone who believes they may have been scammed to call the toll-free Consumer Hotline at 1-800-220-5424 or email the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit at consumer.protection@state.de.us.

If you received a call but have not paid any money to the scammers, you can report the phone number to the National Do Not Call Registry and file a complaint here.