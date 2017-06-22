Employment Rate for Disabled Not Improving in Virginia - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Employment Rate for Disabled Not Improving in Virginia

Posted: Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- A new state report says people with disabilities continue to struggle to find employment in Virginia, particularly in rural areas.
    
A report released recently by the Virginia Board of People with Disabilities said the employment rate for people with disabilities has not improved noticeably.
    
The employment rates are lower than the Great Recession and only about a third of the state's disabled population was employed in 2015. The employment rate gap between the disabled and those without disabilities is greater than it was pre-recession.
    
The board had a number of recommendations the state could do to help boost employment for people with disabilities, including a public awareness campaign.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Delaware Residents Receive Scam Calls

    Delaware Residents Receive Scam Calls

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-06-22 03:52:59 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 7:57 AM EDT2017-06-22 11:57:07 GMT
    (Photo: MGN)(Photo: MGN)

      A rash of scam calls regarding jury duty are being placed to Delaware residents.

    More

      A rash of scam calls regarding jury duty are being placed to Delaware residents.

    More

  • Two Arrested For Theft In Ocean City

    Two Arrested For Theft In Ocean City

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-06-22 01:50:08 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:15 PM EDT2017-06-22 03:15:25 GMT

    The Ocean City Police Department arrested two people after officers found that they were in possession of stolen items from several different victims.

    More

    The Ocean City Police Department arrested two people after officers found that they were in possession of stolen items from several different victims.

    More

  • Suspect Wanted for Robbing Same Del. Store Twice

    Suspect Wanted for Robbing Same Del. Store Twice

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:17 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:17:18 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:17 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:17:18 GMT

    Police in the western Sussex County town of Blades are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect they say robbed the same store twice in eight days.

    More

    Police in the western Sussex County town of Blades are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect they say robbed the same store twice in eight days.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Church Volunteers Help Ellendale Neighbor

    Church Volunteers Help Ellendale Neighbor

    Jerry Guyer has lived in the same house in Ellendale, Delaware for the past 30 years. It wasn't until seven years ago, Guyer experienced difficulties while cleaning his home due to an accident.

    54 year-old Guyer suffers from back, neck and knee injuries all from not one but two serious falls.

    More

    Jerry Guyer has lived in the same house in Ellendale, Delaware for the past 30 years. It wasn't until seven years ago, Guyer experienced difficulties while cleaning his home due to an accident.

    54 year-old Guyer suffers from back, neck and knee injuries all from not one but two serious falls.

    More

  • Ship Launches into Wicomico River from Chesapeake Shipbuilding

    Ship Launches into Wicomico River from Chesapeake Shipbuilding

    About two dozen people on Tuesday morning gathered on the banks of the Wicomico River armed with camera phones and binoculars to watch the latest ship launch from Chesapeake Shipbuilding.

    More

    About two dozen people on Tuesday morning gathered on the banks of the Wicomico River armed with camera phones and binoculars to watch the latest ship launch from Chesapeake Shipbuilding.

    More

  • Volunteers Dropping Reef Balls into Chesapeake Bay

    Volunteers Dropping Reef Balls into Chesapeake Bay

    Volunteers are dumping dozens of alien-like chunks of concrete into the Chesapeake Bay.

    These concrete chunks have a name - reef balls. They each weigh between 200 to 300 pounds.

    On Wednesday, volunteers dropped 140 of the reef balls into the Bay, allowing them to sink to the bottom and stay there indefinitely.

    More

    Volunteers are dumping dozens of alien-like chunks of concrete into the Chesapeake Bay.

    These concrete chunks have a name - reef balls. They each weigh between 200 to 300 pounds.

    On Wednesday, volunteers dropped 140 of the reef balls into the Bay, allowing them to sink to the bottom and stay there indefinitely.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices