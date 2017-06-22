Heavy Traffic is Expected for the Fourth of July Weekend

A record-breaking amount of people are expected to travel for the Independence Day weekend, according to AAA.More
A new state report says people with disabilities continue to struggle to find employment in Virginia, particularly in rural areas.More
A federal judge in Delaware has blocked a Utah-based nuclear waste disposal company from buying a Texas-based competitor.More
A rash of scam calls regarding jury duty are being placed to Delaware residents.More
The Ocean City Police Department arrested two people after officers found that they were in possession of stolen items from several different victims.More
Police in the western Sussex County town of Blades are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect they say robbed the same store twice in eight days.More
Jerry Guyer has lived in the same house in Ellendale, Delaware for the past 30 years. It wasn't until seven years ago, Guyer experienced difficulties while cleaning his home due to an accident.
54 year-old Guyer suffers from back, neck and knee injuries all from not one but two serious falls.More
About two dozen people on Tuesday morning gathered on the banks of the Wicomico River armed with camera phones and binoculars to watch the latest ship launch from Chesapeake Shipbuilding.More
Volunteers are dumping dozens of alien-like chunks of concrete into the Chesapeake Bay.
These concrete chunks have a name - reef balls. They each weigh between 200 to 300 pounds.
On Wednesday, volunteers dropped 140 of the reef balls into the Bay, allowing them to sink to the bottom and stay there indefinitely.More
