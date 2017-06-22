Heavy Traffic is Expected for the Fourth of July Weekend

Heavy traffic is expected by AAA for the fourth of July weekend.

UNDATED- A record-breaking number of people are expected to travel for the Independence Day weekend, according to AAA.

An estimated 44.2 million Americans will travel to celebrate the nation's holiday which is a 2.9 percent increase from 2016.

“The combination of strong employment, rising incomes and higher consumer confidence is driving the robust growth in travel this year, and in particular this Independence Day weekend,” said Ragina Cooper Averella, public and government affairs manager for AAA Mid-Atlantic.

AAA said there will be a nearly 3 percent increase in estimated Americans who will drive to their travel destinations.

Over the Fourth of July weekend AAA predicts 37.5 million travelers will drive as opposed to other forms of transportation like flying, taking cruises or trains. The prediction comes from the national average gas price, which is 4 cents cheaper than last year.

Flight is the second most popular way of travel with 3.44 million people, according to AAA estimations.

For more information and travel tips from AAA, visit www.aaa.com.