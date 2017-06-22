Maryland State Firemen's Parade Attracts Thousands in Ocean City

Old and new fire trucks and engines paraded down Baltimore Avenue in Ocean City on Wednesday for the annual Maryland State Firemen's Parade. (Photo: WBOC)

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Thousands lined the streets in Ocean City on Wednesday for the 2017 Maryland State Firemen's Association Parade. Volunteer and career firefighters from the area came together to celebrate and show off their units to the crowd as they marched down the Baltimore Avenue.

This year marked the MSFA's 125th annual convention, and the 50th consecutive year it's been held in Ocean City. The week kicked off with opening ceremonies on Sunday, June 18. Exhibits, meetings, and training opportunities were open to the public for the next few days before the parade wrapped up the festivities.

Ron Siarnicki, chairman of the association, stressed the importance of bringing the community together.

"If you build that family tie and support the fire service, you build a stronger public safety community," he said.

Fire departments around the country are struggling with recruiting new volunteers. They are trying to reach younger generations and make sure that the future of their departments isn't in jeopardy.

Volunteer firefighter Brent Corrinne says he thinks teens and young adults aren't coming out because they can't manage balancing their work.

"It's not an easy job. It's not for everybody. And a lot of the younger kids just don't make the cut. Let alone want to go out of their way and make time to go to the fire departments," he said.

Siarnicki hopes that bringing out families and younger kids, it will encourage them to become firefighters one day.

"The volunteer fire service across the country is having a hard time with recruitment. And it's just the nature of society," he said. "They have to have multiple jobs, family requirements, church, school, kids, all that."