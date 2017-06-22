MD 335 Temporarily Closed for Roadwork - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

MD 335 Temporarily Closed for Roadwork



DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md.- A Dorchester County roadway is set to close Thursday to replace a damaged pipe. 

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration said MD 335 will be closed until the end of July to repair a damaged culvert pipe near Golden Hill Road.  

“This was an unexpected repair that was discovered and MDOT SHA is working hard to replace the damaged pipe and reopen MD 335 as soon as possible,” said MDOT SHA District Engineer Jay Meredith. “By closing the road and detouring traffic, our crews can repair the pipe quicker.”

A nearly $90,000 project will require SHA to redirect traffic to Smithville Road and Hip Roof Roads. An estimated 1,300 motorists will be affected by this roadwork over the next month. 

SHA suggests all drivers stay alert and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers.  

For more information and traffic updates Maryland drivers can call 511 or visit www.md511.org.

