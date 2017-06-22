DNREC Report Card Released for Leipsic River Watershed

A Milford man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend's two dogs to death.More
Authorities say a 19-year-old man was arrested just after midnight Sunday after attempting to assault an undercover Ocean City police officer with a knife.More
DNREC released the final health report for Kent County's Leipsic River Watershed Thursday.More
A rash of scam calls regarding jury duty are being placed to Delaware residents.More
The Ocean City Police Department arrested two people after officers found that they were in possession of stolen items from several different victims.More
Police in the western Sussex County town of Blades are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect they say robbed the same store twice in eight days.More
Jerry Guyer has lived in the same house in Ellendale, Delaware for the past 30 years. It wasn't until seven years ago, Guyer experienced difficulties while cleaning his home due to an accident.
54 year-old Guyer suffers from back, neck and knee injuries all from not one but two serious falls.More
About two dozen people on Tuesday morning gathered on the banks of the Wicomico River armed with camera phones and binoculars to watch the latest ship launch from Chesapeake Shipbuilding.More
