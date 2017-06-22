DNREC Report Card Released for Leipsic River Watershed - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DNREC Report Card Released for Leipsic River Watershed

(Photo: DNREC) (Photo: DNREC)

DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control on Thursday released the final health report for Kent County's Leipsic River Watershed. 

The watershed-specific wetland received a C+ for their present conditions, according to DNREC. 

Leipsic River Watershed was ranked the best health for their tidal wetlands, scoring a B- overall.  The DNREC said the score reflected the lack of grid ditching and undeveloped buffers in the watersheds.  

“Unfortunately, approximately 21 percent of this watershed’s wetlands have already been lost due to human conversion into development and agriculture, and more recently natural conversion to open water along the coastline,” said Alison Rogerson, DNREC environmental scientist and program lead for the Wetland Monitoring and Assessment Program. “But this opens an opportunity for citizens and landowners to benefit from restoring and protecting local wetlands by taking small steps.”

According to DNREC, the Leipsic River Watershed is made up of two sub-watersheds in Kenton that travels for 19 miles before reaching the Delaware Bay.  

