Man Arrested for Assaulting Undercover Ocean City Officer

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Authorities say a 19-year-old man was arrested just after midnight Sunday after attempting to assault an undercover Ocean City police officer with a knife.

Ocean City police identified the man as Jordan J. Kuzma from Baltimore.

Police said the incident took place on 3rd Street and Baltimore Avenue after officers were called to the scene to investigate another disturbance happening in the area.

Kuzma approached the Ocean City sergeant who was working undercover and flashed a knife, according to police. Investigators said the sergeant told Kuzma that he was an officer, then proceeded to reach for his firearm. After giving him several commands, the suspect dropped the knife, but continued approaching the undercover officer.

Kuzma is being charged with first- and second-degree assault, possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, and possession of an assisted opening knife within the Town of Ocean City. He has been released on $20,000 bond.