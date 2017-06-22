Milford Man Accused of Stabbing Two Dogs to Death - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Milford Man Accused of Stabbing Two Dogs to Death

MILFORD, Del. - A Milford man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend's two dogs to death.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers were called to the 7000 block of North Union Church Road in Milford on Wednesday around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a domestic dispute between 27-year-old Denzel Brown and his 34-year-old girlfriend.

Police say after they settled the argument, the woman secured her two pit bulls inside the home in separate crates and left. According to police, Brown was waiting outside for a ride but went inside to get some things. Police say he suddenly came out of the house and stated he had stabbed the two dogs with a knife that belonged to his girlfriend, claiming the dogs had been fighting.

Delaware Animal Control officers responded to the scene to remove the dead dogs.

Police say Brown was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, two counts of cruelty to animals and criminal mischief. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $16,100 cash bond.

