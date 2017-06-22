Man Arrested for Bringing Cocaine into Caroline Co. Courthouse - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man Arrested for Bringing Cocaine into Caroline Co. Courthouse

Joseph Allen Downes Jr. Joseph Allen Downes Jr.

CAROLINE COUNTY, Md.- A man was arrested by sheriff's deputies for bringing cocaine into the Caroline County Circuit Courthouse.

The Caroline County Sheriff's Office said that on June 14, 29-year-old Joseph Downes Jr., of Denton, entered the court building on Market Street in Denton. Once inside, Downes went through security and was asked to remove all items from his pockets, which deputies said included a small bag of cocaine.  

Downes was charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance- non-marijuana. He was then released on his own recognizance. 

