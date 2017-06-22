Maryland Governor Appoints 4 to State Education Board

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed four people to the Maryland State Board of Education.



Hogan announced the appointment of Pastor Michael Phillips to the board on Thursday. Phillips is the senior pastor of the Kingdom of Life Church in Baltimore.



The Republican governor also appointed David Steiner, who is the executive director of the Johns Hopkins Institute for Education Policy and a professor of education at Hopkins.



Justin Hartings, the founder and president of Biaera Technologies of Hagerstown, also is among the appointees.



Kyle Smith, of North Point High School in Charles County, was appointed to serve as the student member of the board.



The appointments will be subject to confirmation of the Maryland Senate in next year's legislative session. The board has 12 members.