Dover Drug Investigation Makes Arrest

Ricky DeShields Ricky DeShields

DOVER, Del.- An investigative search warrant led the Dover Police Department to arrest a man Tuesday morning for illegal drugs and firearms.

Police have identified 38-year-old Ricky DeShields in connection with a drug investigation in Dover after conducting a search warrant on his home on River Road.  

DeShields was found with two handguns, 58.4 grams of marijuana, digital scales/packing materials, .9 grams of mushrooms, two doses of bath salts and nearly $4,500 in suspected drug income when officers performed the search, according to police. 

Dover Police charged DeShields with the following offenses: 

-Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony
-Possession of Firearm by Person Prohibited (two counts)
-Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana
-Possession of Magic Mushrooms
-Possession of Bath Salts
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The bond amount for DeShields has not been released by police at this time. 

