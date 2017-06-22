Dover Drug Investigation Makes Arrest

DOVER, Del.- An investigative search warrant led the Dover Police Department to arrest a man Tuesday morning for illegal drugs and firearms.

Police have identified 38-year-old Ricky DeShields in connection with a drug investigation in Dover after conducting a search warrant on his home on River Road.

DeShields was found with two handguns, 58.4 grams of marijuana, digital scales/packing materials, .9 grams of mushrooms, two doses of bath salts and nearly $4,500 in suspected drug income when officers performed the search, according to police.

Dover Police charged DeShields with the following offenses:

-Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony

-Possession of Firearm by Person Prohibited (two counts)

-Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana

-Possession of Magic Mushrooms

-Possession of Bath Salts

-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The bond amount for DeShields has not been released by police at this time.