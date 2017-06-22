New Children's Museum Possible in Salisbury

Children in Salisbury may be getting a brand new place to explore and learn. Discussions of a new children's museum are in the works, although the development is still in its very early stages.More
Children in Salisbury may be getting a brand new place to explore and learn. Discussions of a new children's museum are in the works, although the development is still in its very early stages.More
A Milford man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend's two dogs to death.More
A Milford, Del. man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend's two dogs to death.More
An investigative search warrant led the Dover Police Department to arrest a man Tuesday morning for illegal drugs and firearms.More
An investigative search warrant led the Dover Police Department to arrest a man Tuesday morning for illegal drugs and firearms.More
A rash of scam calls regarding jury duty are being placed to Delaware residents.More
A rash of scam calls regarding jury duty are being placed to Delaware residents.More
Authorities say a 19-year-old man was arrested just after midnight Sunday after attempting to assault an undercover Ocean City police officer with a knife.More
Authorities say a 19-year-old man was arrested just after midnight Sunday after attempting to assault an undercover Ocean City police officer with a knife.More
The Ocean City Police Department arrested two people after officers found that they were in possession of stolen items from several different victims.More
The Ocean City Police Department arrested two people after officers found that they were in possession of stolen items from several different victims.More
Jerry Guyer has lived in the same house in Ellendale, Delaware for the past 30 years. It wasn't until seven years ago, Guyer experienced difficulties while cleaning his home due to an accident.
54 year-old Guyer suffers from back, neck and knee injuries all from not one but two serious falls.More
Jerry Guyer has lived in the same house in Ellendale, Delaware for the past 30 years. It wasn't until seven years ago, Guyer experienced difficulties while cleaning his home due to an accident.
54 year-old Guyer suffers from back, neck and knee injuries all from not one but two serious falls.More
About two dozen people on Tuesday morning gathered on the banks of the Wicomico River armed with camera phones and binoculars to watch the latest ship launch from Chesapeake Shipbuilding.More
About two dozen people on Tuesday morning gathered on the banks of the Wicomico River armed with camera phones and binoculars to watch the latest ship launch from Chesapeake Shipbuilding.More