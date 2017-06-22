New Children's Museum Possible in Salisbury - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

New Children's Museum Possible in Salisbury

Richard Luffman and his two children at a park in Salisbury. (Photo: WBOC) Richard Luffman and his two children at a park in Salisbury. (Photo: WBOC)

SALISBURY, Md.- Children in Salisbury may be getting a brand new place to explore and learn. Discussions of a new children's museum are in the works, although the development is still in its very early stages.

Owners of local restaurant Cactus Taverna have recently purchased a 3-acre plot of land on Riverside Drive in Salisbury. There are talks of having the children's museum built on the land, however there are no set plans.

The museum will be created specifically for children aged 1 to 12. Organizers plan to tailor the exhibits to meet various children's interests. Their goal is to provide the perfect combination of fun and education.

The possibility of this museum is getting children in the area excited. Eight-year-old Brianna Laschay-Jackson is happy to be able to do something a little different.

"There's a bunch of parks here, but then I keep going to the same one so they start to get boring and then I want to go to something new to see more stuff," she explained.

Ja-Bre agreed with Jackson, "This park is just for fun but you can also-- it's fun at a museum, but you can also learn as well," he said.

The potential museum is not only grabbing attention of the kids, but also parents and educators in the county.

"I think my kids, they would love it to death. It would give them something to expand their minds, something to look forward to once a week. Us as a community need to do more together on this," Richard Luffman, father of two, said.

Fundraising for the museum has not yet begun and there are no set dates for construction.

Organizers have created a survey to gauge the public interest in the museum. To take part in the survey, click here.

