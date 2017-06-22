Delaware Senator's Gun Held at Salisbury Airport

SALISBURY, Md.- Delaware state Sen. Brian Pettyjohn's handgun was confiscated by TSA after the firearm was found in his carry-on luggage at the Salisbury-Ocean City-Wicomico Regional Airport on Thursday.

Pettyjohn, R-19, was carrying a 9mm Smith & Wesson in his airport luggage when the TSA took it. While he has a license to carry a concealed weapon in Delaware, he does not have one for Maryland.

"I regret it happening, but there was no ill intent whatsoever...I've been carrying it more since those events in Virginia. You never know what people are going to do out there and I'm in the public eye, and the safety of my family and myself is the most important thing to me," Pettyjohn said.

The shooting last week in Alexandria occurred during a congressional baseball practice.

As of right now, no charges have been filed against the senator.