Salisbury Preps for Brooke Mulford's Celebration of Life Ceremon - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Preps for Brooke Mulford's Celebration of Life Ceremony

SALISBURY, Md.- Organizers prep for Brooke Mulford's celebration of life event being held in Salisbury Friday.

The City of Salisbury will gather on the field of James Bennett High School Friday to celebrate the life of Brooke Mulford.

12-year-old Brooke lost her life to neuroblastoma on June 12th. Brooke was laid to rest last Saturday.

Rebecca Gregory said ,""Even last week at the viewing and service it was packed with people and Brooke just brought everybody together. I think with Salisbury you got to know so many people and that was through Brooke."

The event starts at 7:00 p.m. and organizers said they hope to see as many people as possible, maybe even 300.

Kelli Fox Noonan said," Amy wants it to be fun she doesn't want a somber event she wants everybody to come out and enjoy themselves."

Songs will be played, stories of Brooke will be told and video montage will be shown.

"At a certain point in the ceremony we have a special song that will be played and we will release balloons. We're going to have sharpies out here that if people want to write a little message to Brooke balloon we're going to encourage that," Noonan said.

Organizers said if you want to come out to remember Brooke, to wear blue or purple both are two colors that meant a lot to Brooke.



 

