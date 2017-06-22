Sussex Sober Living Home Damaged in Fire

Damage in the kitchen area of Mack's House in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. - A fire broke out Sunday in home in Seaford damaging an entire kitchen.

The fire broke out in sober living house kitchen on 400 Virginia Ave in Seaford, DE around 10:30pm. No one was hurt at the time of the fire.

The fire left the kitchen completely deteriorated and tenants are unable to cook due to the damages left behind.

Brandon Ostermann was home when the flames broke out.

"I heard someone yell fire...I thought it was a joke. I came up here and peaked around the corner and the entire top floor was filled with smoke. You could see fire in the kitchen," Ostermann tells WBOC.

27 year-old David Baugh is one of the founders of Square One, a non-profit organization that houses individuals recovering from drug addiction. Baugh is seeking donations to help offset the repair cost.

To donate, Square One ask you to do so by visiting www.gofundme.com/3dl7fio.