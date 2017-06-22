Texting Crime Service May Come to Ocean City - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Texting Crime Service May Come to Ocean City

Posted: Updated:
(Image: MGN) (Image: MGN)

OCEAN CITY, Md. - It could new motto in Ocean City - "See Something, Text Something."

A citizen at Monday's council meeting pitched an idea to town leaders where beachgoers report crime through text messages.

An Ocean City spokesperson says the City is considering the idea but it likely won't be seen this season or any time soon.

Beachgoers told WBOC that the idea was a good call, but some had concerns that the texts would be too slow in emergencies.

"I like it but I feel like it would be better to call because sometimes when you text, it could get to them slower," said 10 year-old Emily Sank.

But with perks like being anonymous and fast, most people said they wouldn't be afraid to text when something seems phony.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Itemized Deduction Would Be Eliminated Under Income Tax Proposal in Delaware

    Itemized Deduction Would Be Eliminated Under Income Tax Proposal in Delaware

    Thursday, June 22 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-06-23 00:29:50 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-06-23 00:29:50 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- A proposal to raise personal income tax rates in Delaware and create a new tax bracket for people who make more than $150,000 would also eliminate itemized deductions on state tax returns. Under House Bill 240, those itemized deductions would be eliminated in favor of raising the standard deduction to $5,000 for single filers and $10,000 for joint filings. The legislation was advanced out of a committee on Wednesday and is similar to personal income tax proposals ...More
    DOVER, Del. -- A proposal to raise personal income tax rates in Delaware and create a new tax bracket for people who make more than $150,000 would also eliminate itemized deductions on state tax returns. Under House Bill 240, those itemized deductions would be eliminated in favor of raising the standard deduction to $5,000 for single filers and $10,000 for joint filings. The legislation was advanced out of a committee on Wednesday and is similar to personal income tax proposals ...More

  • Veterans Want Easier Access to Medical Marijuana for PTSD in Delaware

    Veterans Want Easier Access to Medical Marijuana for PTSD in Delaware

    Thursday, June 22 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-06-23 00:13:30 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-06-23 00:13:30 GMT

    DOVER, Del. -- A group of veterans on Thursday demonstrated outside of Legislative Hall on Thursday, calling for Delaware lawmakers to pass a bill removing a requirement that a psychiatrist sign a recommendation on an application to treat post-traumatic stress disorder with medical marijuana. The group of veterans laid 22 body bags---minus actual bodies---outside of the statehouse to symbolize veterans who kill themselves each day. Kim Petters, an Air Force veteran from Magnolia with...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- A group of veterans on Thursday demonstrated outside of Legislative Hall on Thursday, calling for Delaware lawmakers to pass a bill removing a requirement that a psychiatrist sign a recommendation on an application to treat post-traumatic stress disorder with medical marijuana. The group of veterans laid 22 body bags---minus actual bodies---outside of the statehouse to symbolize veterans who kill themselves each day. Kim Petters, an Air Force veteran from Magnolia with...

    More

  • Texting Crime Service May Come to Ocean City

    Texting Crime Service May Come to Ocean City

    Thursday, June 22 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-06-22 23:48:21 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-06-22 23:48:21 GMT

    It could new motto in Ocean City - "See Something, Text Something." 

    More

    It could new motto in Ocean City - "See Something, Text Something." 

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Church Volunteers Help Ellendale Neighbor

    Church Volunteers Help Ellendale Neighbor

    Jerry Guyer has lived in the same house in Ellendale, Delaware for the past 30 years. It wasn't until seven years ago, Guyer experienced difficulties while cleaning his home due to an accident.

    54 year-old Guyer suffers from back, neck and knee injuries all from not one but two serious falls.

    More

    Jerry Guyer has lived in the same house in Ellendale, Delaware for the past 30 years. It wasn't until seven years ago, Guyer experienced difficulties while cleaning his home due to an accident.

    54 year-old Guyer suffers from back, neck and knee injuries all from not one but two serious falls.

    More

  • Ship Launches into Wicomico River from Chesapeake Shipbuilding

    Ship Launches into Wicomico River from Chesapeake Shipbuilding

    About two dozen people on Tuesday morning gathered on the banks of the Wicomico River armed with camera phones and binoculars to watch the latest ship launch from Chesapeake Shipbuilding.

    More

    About two dozen people on Tuesday morning gathered on the banks of the Wicomico River armed with camera phones and binoculars to watch the latest ship launch from Chesapeake Shipbuilding.

    More

  • Maryland State Firemen's Parade Attracts Thousands in Ocean City

    Maryland State Firemen's Parade Attracts Thousands in Ocean City

    Thousands lined the streets in Ocean City for the 2017 Maryland State Firemen's Association Parade. Volunteer and career firefighters from the area came together to celebrate and show off their units to the crowd as they marched down the Baltimore Ave.

    More

    Thousands lined the streets in Ocean City for the 2017 Maryland State Firemen's Association Parade. Volunteer and career firefighters from the area came together to celebrate and show off their units to the crowd as they marched down the Baltimore Ave.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices