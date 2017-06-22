Texting Crime Service May Come to Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. - It could new motto in Ocean City - "See Something, Text Something."

A citizen at Monday's council meeting pitched an idea to town leaders where beachgoers report crime through text messages.

An Ocean City spokesperson says the City is considering the idea but it likely won't be seen this season or any time soon.

Beachgoers told WBOC that the idea was a good call, but some had concerns that the texts would be too slow in emergencies.

"I like it but I feel like it would be better to call because sometimes when you text, it could get to them slower," said 10 year-old Emily Sank.

But with perks like being anonymous and fast, most people said they wouldn't be afraid to text when something seems phony.