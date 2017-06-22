Itemized Deduction Would Be Eliminated Under Income Tax Proposal - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Itemized Deduction Would Be Eliminated Under Income Tax Proposal in Delaware

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del. -- A proposal to raise personal income tax rates in Delaware and create a new tax bracket for people who make more than $150,000 would also eliminate itemized deductions on state tax returns.

Under House Bill 240, those itemized deductions would be eliminated in favor of raising the standard deduction to $5,000 for single filers and $10,000 for joint filings. The legislation was advanced out of a committee on Wednesday and is similar to personal income tax proposals announced by Gov. John Carney in March.

However, some people like Paul Jaliga of Dover said they are opposed to eliminating the itemized deductions and believes it will mean he'll make fewer charitable donations.

"I make enough to pay my bills so it just means less extra cash, less going out," he said.

The proposal has drawn criticism from nonprofits and charities, with leaders of the those organizations saying they believe the legislation will reduce the number of charitable gifts they can receive.

Tammy Ordway with Dover accounting firm Faw Casson said the legislation, if passed, would affect some people who make a certain amount and also use a number of itemized deductions.

"Those that are in [that situation] are going to see an increase in probably owing or a smaller refund and then they also may notice more tax just because of the rates changing too," she said.

HB 240, like other tax bills, would need Republican votes to pass in the Senate, where Democrats do not hold a supermajority.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Route 90 Bridge Jumpers Not Found

    Route 90 Bridge Jumpers Not Found

    Thursday, June 22 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-06-23 01:50:23 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-06-23 02:41:12 GMT

    Two men were not found after jumping from the eastern most side of the Route 90 bridge Wednesday, according to the Ocean City Police Department. 

    More

    Two men were not found after jumping from the eastern most side of the Route 90 bridge Wednesday, according to the Ocean City Police Department. 

    More

  • Itemized Deduction Would Be Eliminated Under Income Tax Proposal in Delaware

    Itemized Deduction Would Be Eliminated Under Income Tax Proposal in Delaware

    Thursday, June 22 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-06-23 00:29:50 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-06-23 00:29:50 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- A proposal to raise personal income tax rates in Delaware and create a new tax bracket for people who make more than $150,000 would also eliminate itemized deductions on state tax returns. Under House Bill 240, those itemized deductions would be eliminated in favor of raising the standard deduction to $5,000 for single filers and $10,000 for joint filings. The legislation was advanced out of a committee on Wednesday and is similar to personal income tax proposals ...More
    DOVER, Del. -- A proposal to raise personal income tax rates in Delaware and create a new tax bracket for people who make more than $150,000 would also eliminate itemized deductions on state tax returns. Under House Bill 240, those itemized deductions would be eliminated in favor of raising the standard deduction to $5,000 for single filers and $10,000 for joint filings. The legislation was advanced out of a committee on Wednesday and is similar to personal income tax proposals ...More

  • Veterans Want Easier Access to Medical Marijuana for PTSD in Delaware

    Veterans Want Easier Access to Medical Marijuana for PTSD in Delaware

    Thursday, June 22 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-06-23 00:13:30 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-06-23 00:13:30 GMT

    DOVER, Del. -- A group of veterans on Thursday demonstrated outside of Legislative Hall on Thursday, calling for Delaware lawmakers to pass a bill removing a requirement that a psychiatrist sign a recommendation on an application to treat post-traumatic stress disorder with medical marijuana. The group of veterans laid 22 body bags---minus actual bodies---outside of the statehouse to symbolize veterans who kill themselves each day. Kim Petters, an Air Force veteran from Magnolia with...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- A group of veterans on Thursday demonstrated outside of Legislative Hall on Thursday, calling for Delaware lawmakers to pass a bill removing a requirement that a psychiatrist sign a recommendation on an application to treat post-traumatic stress disorder with medical marijuana. The group of veterans laid 22 body bags---minus actual bodies---outside of the statehouse to symbolize veterans who kill themselves each day. Kim Petters, an Air Force veteran from Magnolia with...

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Church Volunteers Help Ellendale Neighbor

    Church Volunteers Help Ellendale Neighbor

    Jerry Guyer has lived in the same house in Ellendale, Delaware for the past 30 years. It wasn't until seven years ago, Guyer experienced difficulties while cleaning his home due to an accident.

    54 year-old Guyer suffers from back, neck and knee injuries all from not one but two serious falls.

    More

    Jerry Guyer has lived in the same house in Ellendale, Delaware for the past 30 years. It wasn't until seven years ago, Guyer experienced difficulties while cleaning his home due to an accident.

    54 year-old Guyer suffers from back, neck and knee injuries all from not one but two serious falls.

    More

  • Ship Launches into Wicomico River from Chesapeake Shipbuilding

    Ship Launches into Wicomico River from Chesapeake Shipbuilding

    About two dozen people on Tuesday morning gathered on the banks of the Wicomico River armed with camera phones and binoculars to watch the latest ship launch from Chesapeake Shipbuilding.

    More

    About two dozen people on Tuesday morning gathered on the banks of the Wicomico River armed with camera phones and binoculars to watch the latest ship launch from Chesapeake Shipbuilding.

    More

  • Maryland State Firemen's Parade Attracts Thousands in Ocean City

    Maryland State Firemen's Parade Attracts Thousands in Ocean City

    Thousands lined the streets in Ocean City for the 2017 Maryland State Firemen's Association Parade. Volunteer and career firefighters from the area came together to celebrate and show off their units to the crowd as they marched down the Baltimore Ave.

    More

    Thousands lined the streets in Ocean City for the 2017 Maryland State Firemen's Association Parade. Volunteer and career firefighters from the area came together to celebrate and show off their units to the crowd as they marched down the Baltimore Ave.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices