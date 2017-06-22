Itemized Deduction Would Be Eliminated Under Income Tax Proposal in Delaware

DOVER, Del. -- A proposal to raise personal income tax rates in Delaware and create a new tax bracket for people who make more than $150,000 would also eliminate itemized deductions on state tax returns.

Under House Bill 240, those itemized deductions would be eliminated in favor of raising the standard deduction to $5,000 for single filers and $10,000 for joint filings. The legislation was advanced out of a committee on Wednesday and is similar to personal income tax proposals announced by Gov. John Carney in March.

However, some people like Paul Jaliga of Dover said they are opposed to eliminating the itemized deductions and believes it will mean he'll make fewer charitable donations.

"I make enough to pay my bills so it just means less extra cash, less going out," he said.

The proposal has drawn criticism from nonprofits and charities, with leaders of the those organizations saying they believe the legislation will reduce the number of charitable gifts they can receive.

Tammy Ordway with Dover accounting firm Faw Casson said the legislation, if passed, would affect some people who make a certain amount and also use a number of itemized deductions.

"Those that are in [that situation] are going to see an increase in probably owing or a smaller refund and then they also may notice more tax just because of the rates changing too," she said.

HB 240, like other tax bills, would need Republican votes to pass in the Senate, where Democrats do not hold a supermajority.