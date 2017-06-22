Route 90 Bridge Jumpers Not Found - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Route 90 Bridge Jumpers Not Found

Posted: Updated:

OCEAN CITY, Md.-  Two men were not found after jumping from the eastern most side of the Route 90 bridge Wednesday, according to the Ocean City Police Department.

Ocean City Communications received a call about the jumpers around 5:15 p.m., officials said.

The Ocean City Fire Department fire boat, the Department of Natural Resources, the Coast Guard and Maryland State Police Trooper 4 responded to the search, but the results were negative, officials said.

Due to the clear conditions Wednesday night and the negative search results, it is believed that the two were picked up by another boat before the first responders arrived, according to officials. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Delaware Man Arrested After Domestic Complaint in Georgetown

    Delaware Man Arrested After Domestic Complaint in Georgetown

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-06-23 03:58:01 GMT
    Friday, June 23 2017 12:00 AM EDT2017-06-23 04:00:56 GMT
    Brian Bell was arrested after a domestic incident in Georgetown.Brian Bell was arrested after a domestic incident in Georgetown.

    A Frankford man was arrested after police responded to a domestic complaint in Georgetown, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

    More

    A Frankford man was arrested after police responded to a domestic complaint in Georgetown, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

    More

  • Route 90 Bridge Jumpers Not Found

    Route 90 Bridge Jumpers Not Found

    Thursday, June 22 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-06-23 01:50:23 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-06-23 02:41:12 GMT

    Two men were not found after jumping from the eastern most side of the Route 90 bridge Wednesday, according to the Ocean City Police Department. 

    More

    Two men were not found after jumping from the eastern most side of the Route 90 bridge Wednesday, according to the Ocean City Police Department. 

    More

  • Itemized Deduction Would Be Eliminated Under Income Tax Proposal in Delaware

    Itemized Deduction Would Be Eliminated Under Income Tax Proposal in Delaware

    Thursday, June 22 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-06-23 00:29:50 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-06-23 00:29:50 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- A proposal to raise personal income tax rates in Delaware and create a new tax bracket for people who make more than $150,000 would also eliminate itemized deductions on state tax returns. Under House Bill 240, those itemized deductions would be eliminated in favor of raising the standard deduction to $5,000 for single filers and $10,000 for joint filings. The legislation was advanced out of a committee on Wednesday and is similar to personal income tax proposals ...More
    DOVER, Del. -- A proposal to raise personal income tax rates in Delaware and create a new tax bracket for people who make more than $150,000 would also eliminate itemized deductions on state tax returns. Under House Bill 240, those itemized deductions would be eliminated in favor of raising the standard deduction to $5,000 for single filers and $10,000 for joint filings. The legislation was advanced out of a committee on Wednesday and is similar to personal income tax proposals ...More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man Arrested for Assaulting Undercover Ocean City Officer

    Man Arrested for Assaulting Undercover Ocean City Officer

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:44 AM EDT2017-06-22 15:44:19 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:50 AM EDT2017-06-22 15:50:28 GMT

    Authorities say a 19-year-old man was arrested just after midnight Sunday after attempting to assault an undercover Ocean City police officer with a knife.

    More

    Authorities say a 19-year-old man was arrested just after midnight Sunday after attempting to assault an undercover Ocean City police officer with a knife.

    More

  • Route 90 Bridge Jumpers Not Found

    Route 90 Bridge Jumpers Not Found

    Thursday, June 22 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-06-23 01:50:23 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-06-23 02:41:12 GMT

    Two men were not found after jumping from the eastern most side of the Route 90 bridge Wednesday, according to the Ocean City Police Department. 

    More

    Two men were not found after jumping from the eastern most side of the Route 90 bridge Wednesday, according to the Ocean City Police Department. 

    More

  • PSAM Announces Senior Addition to Investment Team

    PSAM Announces Senior Addition to Investment Team

    P. Schoenfeld Asset Management LP ("PSAM"), today announced that John McVeigh has joined the firm as a Deputy Portfolio Manager of U.S. Merger Arbitrage.  John brings more than 12 years of investment experience in merger...More
    P. Schoenfeld Asset Management LP ("PSAM"), today announced that John McVeigh has joined the firm as a Deputy Portfolio Manager of U.S. Merger Arbitrage.  John brings more than 12 years of investment experience in merger...More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Church Volunteers Help Ellendale Neighbor

    Church Volunteers Help Ellendale Neighbor

    Jerry Guyer has lived in the same house in Ellendale, Delaware for the past 30 years. It wasn't until seven years ago, Guyer experienced difficulties while cleaning his home due to an accident.

    54 year-old Guyer suffers from back, neck and knee injuries all from not one but two serious falls.

    More

    Jerry Guyer has lived in the same house in Ellendale, Delaware for the past 30 years. It wasn't until seven years ago, Guyer experienced difficulties while cleaning his home due to an accident.

    54 year-old Guyer suffers from back, neck and knee injuries all from not one but two serious falls.

    More

  • Maryland State Firemen's Parade Attracts Thousands in Ocean City

    Maryland State Firemen's Parade Attracts Thousands in Ocean City

    Thousands lined the streets in Ocean City for the 2017 Maryland State Firemen's Association Parade. Volunteer and career firefighters from the area came together to celebrate and show off their units to the crowd as they marched down the Baltimore Ave.

    More

    Thousands lined the streets in Ocean City for the 2017 Maryland State Firemen's Association Parade. Volunteer and career firefighters from the area came together to celebrate and show off their units to the crowd as they marched down the Baltimore Ave.

    More

  • Ship Launches into Wicomico River from Chesapeake Shipbuilding

    Ship Launches into Wicomico River from Chesapeake Shipbuilding

    About two dozen people on Tuesday morning gathered on the banks of the Wicomico River armed with camera phones and binoculars to watch the latest ship launch from Chesapeake Shipbuilding.

    More

    About two dozen people on Tuesday morning gathered on the banks of the Wicomico River armed with camera phones and binoculars to watch the latest ship launch from Chesapeake Shipbuilding.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices