Route 90 Bridge Jumpers Not Found

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Two men were not found after jumping from the eastern most side of the Route 90 bridge Wednesday, according to the Ocean City Police Department.

Ocean City Communications received a call about the jumpers around 5:15 p.m., officials said.

The Ocean City Fire Department fire boat, the Department of Natural Resources, the Coast Guard and Maryland State Police Trooper 4 responded to the search, but the results were negative, officials said.

Due to the clear conditions Wednesday night and the negative search results, it is believed that the two were picked up by another boat before the first responders arrived, according to officials.