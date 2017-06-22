Delaware Man Arrested After Domestic Complaint in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del.- A Frankford man was arrested after police responded to a domestic complaint in Georgetown, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

Brian Bell, 29, was arrested after he entered a woman's apartment and began to assault her after she had denied his request to enter, police said.

According to police, the woman eventually freed herself from Bell and attempted to escape the apartment in Dunbarton Oaks.

Bell placed himself in front of the apartment door, blocking the woman from exiting, police said. She later escaped through a side door and was able to call police from a neighbor's apartment, police said.

The woman's two children, ages 3 and 1, were inside the apartment during the assault of their mother, police said.

According to police, Bell had left the victim's apartment before police arrived.

Bell was taken into custody at his home in Frankford. He was charged with burglary second degree, unlawful imprisonment second degree, assault third degree, theft under $1,500 and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Bell was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court #3 and was committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $6,000 secured bond.