Multi-State Doctor Indicted on Bank Fraud Charges

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A federal grand jury in Delaware has indicted a Maryland doctor on charges of conspiring to commit bank fraud and making false statements on loan applications.
    
The indictment unsealed this week alleges that 44-year-old Zahid Aslam of Elkton, Maryland, an OB-GYN who also has medical practices in Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, entered into an illegal scheme with Tae Kim, who worked as a loan officer at Citibank and WSFS.
    
Prosecutors allege that Aslam recruited two associates to apply for loans because Aslam knew he would not qualify for financing.
    
The indictment also alleges that Aslam and Kim concealed their relationship from Citibank and WSFS, including their joint ownership of businesses, as well as cash payments and a BMW sedan Aslam provided to Kim, who also faces criminal charges.
 

    Friday, June 23 2017
