Virginia Man Faces Gun Charges Following Car Accident

BERLIN, Md. -- Maryland State Police of the Berlin Barrack say a Virginia man is facing gun charges after a car crash early Friday morning.

Around 3:47 a.m., police responded to the crash on US 113 at Route 610. Responding officers say they saw a loaded handgun on the driver, Robert Boyle Jr's, waist when they approached the car. Troopers were able to confiscate the weapon without struggle and upon a search of the Boyle's car, police found another loaded handgun in a lunchbox on the passenger side of the car. After an investigation with the Maryland Gun Center, police report the guns were not stolen.

Boyle was taken to PRMC for injuries sustained during the crash. He has also been charged with two counts of a handgun in a vehicle and two counts of a handgun on a person. He will be taken to the District Commissioner's Office once he is released from the hospital.