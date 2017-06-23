Saturday Events Will Cause Traffic Delays on DE 1

LITTLE HEAVEN/MILFORD, Del. - Two funeral processions are expected to cause traffic delays Saturday on Route 1 in the area of Little Heaven and outside of Milford.

The first will occur around noon for Milford Police Corporal Sean Hudson. Traffic on DE 1 northbound will be stopped for a period of time to allow the motorcade to enter the roadway and escort motorists to the Barratts Chapel Cemetery. Once the vehicles are parked, DE 1 northbound will reopen.

Then at 1:30, there will be a funeral procession for the former South Bowers Beach Fire Chief David Bryan LeGates. DE 1 southbound will be stopped at DE 14 to allow the motorcade to enter DE 1. DE 1 northbound will be stopped so the motorcade can make a u-turn at the crossover south of Argos Corner, Slaughter Beach Road. DE 1 will reopen after the motorcade exist to Slaughter Beach.

Other events expected to affect traffic on Saturday include a lacrosse tournament at the Delaware Turf Sports Complex and the Running of the Bulls in Dewey Beach.

From noon to 6 p.m., the three crossovers to the north of the sports complex, between there and the North Frederica interchange, will be closed so that traffic can safely leave the sports complex. Northbound traffic headed to points south will be detoured to Exit 86/North Frederica interchange, where they can then access DE 1 southbound. DE 1 southbound traffic wishing to utilize one of the three closed crossovers north of the venue are encouraged to use Exit 79/Thompsonville Interchange. However, all crossovers from Tub Mill Pond Road/Milford Neck Road, and south should be open by noon.



DE 1 northbound and southbound in Dewey Beach will be closed for about five minutes as runners in the Running of the Bulls leave the Starboard.

Additional information about any of these traffic delays can be found on DelDOT's website.