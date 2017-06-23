Banner Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Showell

Photo of the plane from Chopper16

SHOWELL, Md. - A banner plane had to make an emergency landing in Showell Friday afternoon after reportedly running out of fuel.

Maryland State Police say no injuries were reported when 23-year-old Austin Kiehl of Montana landed the single engine Piper off Peerless Road near Route 113.

Investigators learned that according to pilot, he ran out of fuel, dropped the banner he was flying and performed an emergency landing in a dirt field.

Police say the plane, which was not damaged, is owned by Ocean Aerial Ads, Inc. in Ocean City.