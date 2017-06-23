Banner Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Showell - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Banner Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Showell

Posted: Updated:
Photo of the plane from Chopper16 Photo of the plane from Chopper16

SHOWELL, Md. - A banner plane had to make an emergency landing in Showell Friday afternoon after reportedly running out of fuel.

Maryland State Police say no injuries were reported when 23-year-old Austin Kiehl of Montana landed the single engine Piper off Peerless Road near Route 113.

Investigators learned that according to pilot, he ran out of fuel, dropped the banner he was flying and performed an emergency landing in a dirt field.

Police say the plane, which was not damaged, is owned by Ocean Aerial Ads, Inc. in Ocean City.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Route 90 Bridge Jumpers Not Found

    Route 90 Bridge Jumpers Not Found

    Thursday, June 22 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-06-23 01:50:23 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-06-23 02:41:12 GMT

    Two men were not found after jumping from the eastern most side of the Route 90 bridge Wednesday, according to the Ocean City Police Department. 

    More

    Two men were not found after jumping from the eastern most side of the Route 90 bridge Wednesday, according to the Ocean City Police Department. 

    More

  • Delaware Man Arrested After Domestic Complaint in Georgetown

    Delaware Man Arrested After Domestic Complaint in Georgetown

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-06-23 03:58:01 GMT
    Friday, June 23 2017 12:00 AM EDT2017-06-23 04:00:56 GMT
    Brian Bell was arrested after a domestic incident in Georgetown.Brian Bell was arrested after a domestic incident in Georgetown.

    A Frankford man was arrested after police responded to a domestic complaint in Georgetown, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

    More

    A Frankford man was arrested after police responded to a domestic complaint in Georgetown, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

    More

  • Multi-State Doctor Indicted on Bank Fraud Charges

    Multi-State Doctor Indicted on Bank Fraud Charges

    Friday, June 23 2017 4:27 AM EDT2017-06-23 08:27:50 GMT
    Friday, June 23 2017 4:27 AM EDT2017-06-23 08:27:50 GMT

    A federal grand jury in Delaware has indicted a Maryland doctor on charges of conspiring to commit bank fraud and making false statements on loan applications.

    More

    A federal grand jury in Delaware has indicted a Maryland doctor on charges of conspiring to commit bank fraud and making false statements on loan applications.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices