Delaware Senator Charged After Having Gun in Carryon at Airport - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Senator Charged After Having Gun in Carryon at Airport

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Maryland authorities have filed criminal charges against a Delaware state senator who carried a loaded handgun into an airport.

Wicomico County officials have charged Sen. Brian Pettyjohn with violating a prohibition against boarding or attempting to board an aircraft with any firearm or explosive, whether openly or concealed. The felony charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Pettyjohn, a Georgetown Republican, was headed to a conference in New Orleans on Thursday when Transportation Security Administration workers at Salisbury Regional Airport found the 9 mm handgun.

Pettyjohn has a license to carry a concealed weapon in Delaware. He has said he accidentally left the gun in a laptop bag while packing for the trip.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 25. Petty did not immediately respond to phone and email messages Friday.

His attorney, Bruce Rogers, confirmed that a summons has been issued, but he declined further comment, noting that he has not seen the charging document.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Route 90 Bridge Jumpers Not Found

    Route 90 Bridge Jumpers Not Found

    Thursday, June 22 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-06-23 01:50:23 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-06-23 02:41:12 GMT

    Two men were not found after jumping from the eastern most side of the Route 90 bridge Wednesday, according to the Ocean City Police Department. 

    More

    Two men were not found after jumping from the eastern most side of the Route 90 bridge Wednesday, according to the Ocean City Police Department. 

    More

  • Delaware Man Arrested After Domestic Complaint in Georgetown

    Delaware Man Arrested After Domestic Complaint in Georgetown

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-06-23 03:58:01 GMT
    Friday, June 23 2017 12:00 AM EDT2017-06-23 04:00:56 GMT
    Brian Bell was arrested after a domestic incident in Georgetown.Brian Bell was arrested after a domestic incident in Georgetown.

    A Frankford man was arrested after police responded to a domestic complaint in Georgetown, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

    More

    A Frankford man was arrested after police responded to a domestic complaint in Georgetown, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

    More

  • Multi-State Doctor Indicted on Bank Fraud Charges

    Multi-State Doctor Indicted on Bank Fraud Charges

    Friday, June 23 2017 4:27 AM EDT2017-06-23 08:27:50 GMT
    Friday, June 23 2017 4:27 AM EDT2017-06-23 08:27:50 GMT

    A federal grand jury in Delaware has indicted a Maryland doctor on charges of conspiring to commit bank fraud and making false statements on loan applications.

    More

    A federal grand jury in Delaware has indicted a Maryland doctor on charges of conspiring to commit bank fraud and making false statements on loan applications.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices