New Early Learning Center Opens in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del - Primeros Pasos is a learning center for Pre-school students. The school offers different types of teachings including bilingual lessons to Sussex County students.  

Today was the Ribbon Cutting and Open House for Primeros Pasos. Donors, board members, faculty and students joined one another as they celebrated a new beginning.

Students previously attended the learning center at St. Paul's Church in Georgetown.

Yajaria Delgado is a teacher at Primeros Pasos and she tells WBOC how much this means for Sussex County students.

"They {Parents} didn't have childcare and those who needed childcare we were able to provide it for them and especially those who didn't speak English...or couldn't write their name. We were there to provide help for them." 

The Primeros Pasos Board of Directors  says this day would not have been possible without the "financial support from the many Foundations and Trusts, USDA, Delaware Dept of Education Early Head Start, State and County Governments, local banks, Episcopal Diocese of DE, area Churches and Businesses, as well as the many personal donations from individuals."

You can donate by visiting their website: www.primerospasosde.org.

