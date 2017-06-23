Caesar Rodney School District Brings Free Meals to Kids With New Bus

CAMDEN, Del. -- Many kids rely on getting meals like lunch at schools during the academic year, though the summer break can present a challenge for some low-income families.

This summer, the Caesar Rodney School District is bringing meals to students with the use of a "Lunch Bus" that travels to a number of locations on weekdays. It serves kids and teenagers who are 18 years old or younger, even if they're not students in the district.

"It fills that gap between the beginning of school and the end of school to make sure kids are getting nutritious meals," said Jennifer Montano, a registered dietician with the district.

The new bus service is a big help for students who may get lunches at the cafeteria during the school year but can't rely on those meals during the summer or holiday breaks, Montano said.

"There's a lot of low income areas where kids are 'food insecure' is what they call it and they're not sure where they're getting certain meals every day," she said.

If a student can't make it to one of the bus' stops, Montano said kids can get a meal at a participating school in the district.

You can view a schedule for the service on the Caesar Rodney School District's website. A formal kickoff event for the lunch bus is scheduled for next week.