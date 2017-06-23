New App Launched to Track Assateague Ponies - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

New App Launched to Track Assateague Ponies

Wild ponies grazing at Assateague National Seashore (Photo: WBOC) Wild ponies grazing at Assateague National Seashore (Photo: WBOC)

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md.- The Assateague Island Alliance has newly launched their free app to track wild ponies in both the State and National Seashore Park. With a simple photo taken from a smart phone, users can identify the animals.

There are no tags or brands put on the horses. The only way that their location is marked is through the phone's GPS. You can add characteristics of the pony so that others can easily identify them.

Campers and visitors at the park are excited about what the app includes. Brandi Herring, a visitor from Pennsylvania, thinks that it's a positive thing for the island.

"People obviously can share their experiences and their pictures and what not, so I think it'll probably help out the island and tourists because they'll actually see what the island brings," she said.

The "Assateague Island Wild Horse Identification" app is also turning heads of some veteran campers. Richard Lewis has been coming to the park for eight years. After downloading the app he was able to track the horse that recently paid him a visit.

"After awhile you start to think all horses look the same, but you realize that there are so many. And then you might say this one's a troublemaker. We had a group that came up and stole our trash and started to nibble it away," he explained.

The AIA spent over 6 months and roughly $10,000 to launch the app. They received the money from various grants, including their Go Fund Me page. 

