Petitions Over Historic Wicomico County Sign Waging War

James Yamakawa of Fruitland, Md. started a petition weeks ago to remove the sign. So far, the petition has gained over 200 signatures.

But that petition is facing off with a new competitor - another petition that wants the sign to hold its ground.

Jonathan Taylor, who started the petition to keep the sign, says removing the sign is removing a part of history.

But Yamakawa doesn't agree.

"We're not trying to erase history. We're saying it doesn't belong here," he said.

Yamakawa suggested the marker be relocated to a local museum or to Nanticoke where General Winder was from.

County officials say they can't remove the sign because it belongs to the State of Maryland.

Md. - A sign, commemorating Confederate General John Henry Winder, located outside the Wicomico County Courthouse is causing a stir.