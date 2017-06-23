Car Crash Kills Milford Man

MILFORD, Del.- A fatal motor vehicle accident claimed the life of a Milford man on Tuesday after he was listed in critical condition earlier this week, according to Delaware State Police.

Police said 24-year-old Cody S. Hopkins was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram on Canterbury Road when he ran off the roadway after attempting to negotiate a curve.

Hopkins was not properly restrained at the time of the crash, according to Delaware State Police. Alcohol and drugs appear to be factors in the crash.

Hopkins was transported to Milford Memorial Hospital on Sunday immediately following the crash, according to Delaware State Police. He was later transported to Christiana Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said Hopkins was pronounced dead on Tuesday. An investigation into Hopkins' crash is under investigation by state police at this time.