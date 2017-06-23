The City of Salisbury Celebrates the Life of Brooke Mulford

SALISBURY, Md.- The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night.

Hundreds of balloons were released into the sky from James Bennett High School Friday night in honor of Brooke Mulford.

Brooke battled neuroblastoma for nearly 8 years and passed away on June 12th.

Brookes mom Amy Mulford said, "She's been a warrior you know, just the way she lived her life she never stopped fighting. You know of course I'm going to tell her how much I love her and miss her and I'm going to ask her to save a place for me up there because I'm going to be counting the days until I'm with her again."

Pastor George Patterson spoke at the celebration and assured Amy that Brooke is in God's arms now, and that they will be reunited once again.

"As sad as this is this is not the end. There's life after death and that some day the bible promises that through faith in Christ we'll all be reunited with those who have gone before us," Patterson said.

She was a girl The City of Salisbury and the world will remember forever. "She was my hero, my best friend, my greatest love, my inspiration and my world," Amy said.