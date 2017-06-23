Dine and Dash Suspects Arrested

Two people were arrested for leaving before paying at two Georgetown restaurants.

GEORGETOWN, Del.- A Dover man and a Smyrna woman were arrested after they dined and dashed at two Georgetown restaurants two days in a row, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

Police were dispatched to Pizza King on Monday regarding a theft of services complaint, police said.

According to police, 25-year-old Brandon Staats and Catiliyn Hudson, 22, ordered dinner and then fled the restaurant before paying for their order.

Police also learned that an incident occurred at Georgetown Family Restaurant the day before, with suspects who fit similar descriptions, police said.

Staats and Hudson were each arrested for two counts of theft under $1,500 and two counts of conspiracy.

Staats and Hudson were taken into custody by Delaware State Police near Cheswold, Delaware. Staats was committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Facility and Hudson was committed to Baylor Women's Institution both in lieu of $400 secured bond.