Troopers Search for Stabbing Suspect

HURLOCK, Md. -- Maryland State Troopers of the Easton Barrack are searching for the suspect responsible for stabbing a man early Saturday morning.

Dewayne Camper, 53 of Hurlock, was walking home on the 4000 block of Russell Road when he was attacked and stabbed around midnight. Camper was able to walk himself home where his girlfriend attempted to stop the blood flow from his wounds and called the police. Camper was transported to Easton Memorial Hospital once emergency personnel arrived on the scene.

Police say Camper was unable to provide a description of the attacker. Police ask if anyone witnessed the attack or have any information to contact Easton Barrack at 410-822-3101.