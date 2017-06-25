Pedestrian Killed Saturday Night in Dorchester County - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Pedestrian Killed Saturday Night in Dorchester County

Pedestrian Killed in Dorchester County. (Map: WBOC) Pedestrian Killed in Dorchester County. (Map: WBOC)

EAST NEW MARKET, Md. - Maryland State Police from the Easton barrack are investigating an accident from Saturday night that left one man dead.

According to state police, just before 10:00 p.m. Saturday night on Route 16 near Indian Creek Road in East New Market, 36-year-old Jesse Marshall of East New Market was struck and killed by a Honda Accord.  State Police say according to their preliminary investigation, evidence shows that Marshall was walking in the travel portion of the roadway wearing dark colored clothing when he was hit by the car.

State Police say the driver of the car was a 17-year-old from Hurlock, who also had two passengers in the car.  Marshall was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.  Investigators say alcohol was not a factor for the driver of the car and no charges have been filed at this time.

Route 16 was closed for nearly three hours while State Police investigated but the road has since been re-opened.

