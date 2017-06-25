Delaware Girl Falls From Six Flags Ride

A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, falling into a crowd of park guests and employees who had gathered to catch her.More
A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, falling into a crowd of park guests and employees who had gathered to catch her.More
Maryland State Police from the Easton barrack are investigating an accident from Saturday night that left one man dead.More
Maryland State Police from the Easton barrack are investigating an accident from Saturday night that left one man dead.More
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The University of Delaware is distancing itself from comments made by an adjunct professor after she said a college student who died after being held by North Korea "got exactly what he deserved."More
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The University of Delaware is distancing itself from comments made by an adjunct professor after she said a college student who died after being held by North Korea "got exactly what he deserved."More
Maryland State Police from the Easton barrack are investigating an accident from Saturday night that left one man dead.More
Maryland State Police from the Easton barrack are investigating an accident from Saturday night that left one man dead.More
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The University of Delaware is distancing itself from comments made by an adjunct professor after she said a college student who died after being held by North Korea "got exactly what he deserved."More
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The University of Delaware is distancing itself from comments made by an adjunct professor after she said a college student who died after being held by North Korea "got exactly what he deserved."More
A Dover man and a Smyrna woman were arrested after they dined and dashed at two Georgetown restaurants two days in a row, according to the Georgetown Police Department.More
A Dover man and a Smyrna woman were arrested after they dined and dashed at two Georgetown restaurants two days in a row, according to the Georgetown Police Department.More
The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night.
Hundreds of balloons were released into the sky from James Bennett High School Friday night in honor of Brooke Mulford.
Brooke battled neuroblastoma for nearly 8 years and passed away on June 12th.More
The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night.
Hundreds of balloons were released into the sky from James Bennett High School Friday night in honor of Brooke Mulford.
Brooke battled neuroblastoma for nearly 8 years and passed away on June 12th.More
About two dozen people on Tuesday morning gathered on the banks of the Wicomico River armed with camera phones and binoculars to watch the latest ship launch from Chesapeake Shipbuilding.More
About two dozen people on Tuesday morning gathered on the banks of the Wicomico River armed with camera phones and binoculars to watch the latest ship launch from Chesapeake Shipbuilding.More