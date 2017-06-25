Delaware Girl Falls From Six Flags Ride

A Delawre girl is seen falling from a ride at Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury, New York.

QUEENSBURY, N.Y.- A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, falling into a crowd of park guests and employees who had gathered to catch her.

The 14-year-old girl was from Greenwood, Delaware, and was taken to Albany Medical Center in stable condition and with no serious injuries, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office. Her identity has not been released.

The incident happened on the "Sky Ride" at Six Flags Amusement Park.

The girl was riding the attraction with another child when she fell from the stationary two-person car. The ride was stopped by an operator after getting word of a rider in distress, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Authorities say she fell from the car and struck a tree before landing in the crowd. She was treated by park emergency medical staff and taken by ambulance to Glen Falls Hospital before being transferred by helicopter to the medical center.

Officials inspected the ride and said it was in proper working order.

"There does not appear to be any malfunction of the ride, but we have closed the attraction until a thorough review can be completed," a park official said.