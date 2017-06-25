Georgetown Man Arrested After Stabbing Girlfriend - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Georgetown Man Arrested After Stabbing Girlfriend

A Georgetown man was arrested after stabbing his girlfriend in the chest.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.-  A Georgetown man has been arrested after stabbing his girlfriend in the chest, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department.

Officers were called to the second block of Rehoboth Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Friday after reports of a group possibly preparing to fight, police said.

According to police, prior to their arrival, 25-year-old Charles E. Rozanski had an altercation with his girlfriend, a 30-year-old woman from Georgetown. The altercation drew the attention of two men, who then confronted Rozanski. Rozanski engaged in a physical altercation with the men, but they left when he pulled out a knife, police said.

Over an hour later, police were called to the Beebe Health Campus emergency room where a woman was reporting that she had been stabbed. Upon arrival, officers determined that the victim was Rozanski's girlfriend, police said.

According to police, after the physical altercation on Rehoboth Avenue, Rozanski drove his car away from the scene with his girlfriend and in the passenger seat. A verbal altercation escalated to Rozanski stabbing the woman in the chest with a knife, puncturing her lung, police said.

Rozanski was arrested and charged with one count of first degree assault, one count of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, and one count of carrying a concealed deadly weapon, which are all felony crimes. Rozanski was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $52,000 secured bail.

Police have been unable to identify the two men who Rozanski displayed his knife to. Anyone with information about that altercation on Rehoboth Avenue is asked to contact Detective Tyler Whitman at 302-524-1391. Information can also be submitted through the police department website or through Delaware Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-847-3333 or online through the website or through the Facebook page.

