Plane Crash Kills Federalsburg Man

FEDERALSBURG, Md.-  An ultralight aircraft crashed in Caroline County on Sunday, claiming the life of the pilot, according to Maryland State Police.

The pilot is identified as Michael Malick, 71, of Federalsburg. He was the sole occupant of the plane and was transported to Nanticoke Hospital in Seaford where he died from his injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

Police responded to the crash at a privately owned residential landing strip in the 3000 block of Seippes Road in Federalsburg around 9 a.m. Police believe Malick was the owner of that strip where the accident happened.

Preliminary investigation indicates that soon after takeoff, the pilot lost control of the aircraft. As he was ascending, investigators believe the plane hit a power line. According to police, witnesses said the plane spiraled to the ground. A parachute appeared to have deployed from the plane, police said.

No other injuries were reported on the ground, police said.

Maryland State Police notified officials from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. FAA officials will continue the investigation, police said.

