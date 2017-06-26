One Killed in Kent County Apartment Fire

CHESWOLD, Del.- The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating an apartment fire that killed one person and injured another.

The fire was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Commerce Street in Cheswold.

The Cheswold Fire Company arrived on the scene with flames shooting from a 2nd-floor apartment. According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office, one victim was found dead inside the apartment. One firefighter was injured and transported to the Bayhealth Kent General Hospital.

State fire investigators are working to determine the fire’s origin and cause. The Delaware Division of Forensic Science will conduct the autopsy.

Investigators say heavy fire damage was estimated at $50,000. Four apartments were damaged. The American Red Cross is providing emergency assistance to approximately ten displaced tenants.