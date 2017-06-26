DSP Searching for Suspects in Felton Armed Robbery

FELTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Felton area gas station.

Police say it happened around 12:37 a.m. Sunday at the Canterbury Shore Stop on S. DuPont Highway.

According to police, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and confronted an employee as the second suspect acted as a lookout. Police say the armed suspect then demanded money from the cash register. The employee complied with the suspect's demands. Both suspects then exited the store and were last seen fleeing in a southbound direction. There were no injuries.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident they are asked to contact Detective Ryan Wright at 302-697-4454. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”