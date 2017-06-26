Police Investigate Shooting at Apartment Complex in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- New Castle County police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Wilmington that left a 19-year-old man injured.



Police say the shooting occurred on Sunday at about 11:15 p.m. at the Maryland Park Apartments.



When officers arrived on the scene they discovered a man on the steps of the building suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



Police did not identify the victim, and are searching for suspects in the case.