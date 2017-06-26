Delaware Non-Profits Fear Loss of "Grant in Aid" Funding - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Non-Profits Fear Loss of "Grant in Aid" Funding

Posted: Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- As Delaware lawmakers face a $400 million budget deficit, some non-profits fear some of their funding is on the chopping block. 

The CHEER Center in Sussex County is one of the non-profits that receives grant in aid funding-- state money used as supplemental funds for non-profits that serve Delawareans. CHEER CEO Ken Bock says the organization uses the money for adult daycare programs, meals on wheels, transportation, and education programs to name a few. Bock says these programs keep seniors in their homes, and losing any funding could result in them living in nursing homes.

"From a fiscal policy standpoint, the money spent to community based service providers, in our case senior citizens, keeps senior citizens from having to be in institutional situations, nursing homes, hospitals or worse," he says. "That will cost the state substantially more money than what it costs to community based service providers to keep senior citizens in their homes."

Bock says that on average it costs $15-17,000 a year to keep a senior in his or her home, compared to $100,000 for a nursing home.

Rep. Harvey Kenton says the Joint Finance Committee hasn't even discussed grant in aid during their budget negotiations yet, but knows it will be tough when they do.

"None of us 12 want to cut anyone," he tells WBOC. "With $400 million, we're all going to share a little bit of the pain, but we need to do it in such a way it's the least possible effect on any one group." 

Kenton says the governor's budget suggestions called for a $5 million reduction in grant in aid funds.

The budget must be balanced by the end of the legislative calendar, which falls on Friday, June 30.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Georgetown Man Arrested After Stabbing Girlfriend

    Georgetown Man Arrested After Stabbing Girlfriend

    Sunday, June 25 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-06-26 01:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, June 25 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-06-26 01:34:26 GMT
    A Georgetown man was arrested after stabbing his girlfriend in the chest.A Georgetown man was arrested after stabbing his girlfriend in the chest.

    A Georgetown man has been arrested after stabbing his girlfriend in the chest, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department. 

    More

    A Georgetown man has been arrested after stabbing his girlfriend in the chest, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department. 

    More

  • Delaware Girl Falls From Six Flags Ride

    Delaware Girl Falls From Six Flags Ride

    Sunday, June 25 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-06-25 21:13:57 GMT
    Sunday, June 25 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-06-25 21:13:57 GMT
    A Delawre girl is seen falling from a ride at Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury, New York.A Delawre girl is seen falling from a ride at Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury, New York.

    A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, falling into a crowd of park guests and employees who had gathered to catch her. 

    More

    A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, falling into a crowd of park guests and employees who had gathered to catch her. 

    More

  • One Killed in Kent County Apartment Fire

    One Killed in Kent County Apartment Fire

    Monday, June 26 2017 4:40 AM EDT2017-06-26 08:40:33 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 4:40 AM EDT2017-06-26 08:40:33 GMT

    The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating an apartment fire that killed one person and injured another. 

    More

    The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating an apartment fire that killed one person and injured another. 

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Caesar Rodney School District Brings Free Meals to Kids With New Bus

    Caesar Rodney School District Brings Free Meals to Kids With New Bus

    This summer, the Caesar Rodney School District is bringing meals to students with the use of a "Lunch Bus" that travels to a number of locations on weekdays. It serves kids and teenagers who are 18 years old or younger, even if they're not students in the district.

    More

    This summer, the Caesar Rodney School District is bringing meals to students with the use of a "Lunch Bus" that travels to a number of locations on weekdays. It serves kids and teenagers who are 18 years old or younger, even if they're not students in the district.

    More

  • City of Salisbury Celebrates the Life of Brooke Mulford

    City of Salisbury Celebrates the Life of Brooke Mulford

    The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night.

    Hundreds of balloons were released into the sky from James Bennett High School Friday night in honor of Brooke Mulford.

    Brooke battled neuroblastoma for nearly 8 years and passed away on June 12th.

    More

    The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night.

    Hundreds of balloons were released into the sky from James Bennett High School Friday night in honor of Brooke Mulford.

    Brooke battled neuroblastoma for nearly 8 years and passed away on June 12th.

    More

  • Woman Stabbed to Death Outside Hospital on Virginia's Eastern Shore

    Woman Stabbed to Death Outside Hospital on Virginia's Eastern Shore

    Authorities say a woman was stabbed to death outside a hospital in Northampton County on Virginia's Eastern Shore. Northampton County Sheriff David L. Doughty Jr. says 42-year-old Shelli L. Crockett of Keller, Virginia, died after being attacked Monday morning during a domestic dispute in a parking lot outside Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Nassawadox.

    More

    Authorities say a woman was stabbed to death outside a hospital in Northampton County on Virginia's Eastern Shore. Northampton County Sheriff David L. Doughty Jr. says 42-year-old Shelli L. Crockett of Keller, Virginia, died after being attacked Monday morning during a domestic dispute in a parking lot outside Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Nassawadox.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices