Delaware Non-Profits Fear Loss of "Grant in Aid" Funding

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- As Delaware lawmakers face a $400 million budget deficit, some non-profits fear some of their funding is on the chopping block.

The CHEER Center in Sussex County is one of the non-profits that receives grant in aid funding-- state money used as supplemental funds for non-profits that serve Delawareans. CHEER CEO Ken Bock says the organization uses the money for adult daycare programs, meals on wheels, transportation, and education programs to name a few. Bock says these programs keep seniors in their homes, and losing any funding could result in them living in nursing homes.

"From a fiscal policy standpoint, the money spent to community based service providers, in our case senior citizens, keeps senior citizens from having to be in institutional situations, nursing homes, hospitals or worse," he says. "That will cost the state substantially more money than what it costs to community based service providers to keep senior citizens in their homes."

Bock says that on average it costs $15-17,000 a year to keep a senior in his or her home, compared to $100,000 for a nursing home.

Rep. Harvey Kenton says the Joint Finance Committee hasn't even discussed grant in aid during their budget negotiations yet, but knows it will be tough when they do.

"None of us 12 want to cut anyone," he tells WBOC. "With $400 million, we're all going to share a little bit of the pain, but we need to do it in such a way it's the least possible effect on any one group."

Kenton says the governor's budget suggestions called for a $5 million reduction in grant in aid funds.

The budget must be balanced by the end of the legislative calendar, which falls on Friday, June 30.