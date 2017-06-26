Woman Burned in Salisbury House Fire

SALISBURY, Md- Authorities say a woman had to be taken to the hospital for burns she sustained during a Monday morning fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Salisbury area home.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the incident broke out shortly before 10 a.m. at a ranch-style home located at 709 N. Westover Dr.

It took 20 firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department approximately 20 minutes to get the blaze under control.

The victim was taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center before being transferred to Bayview Burn Center. There is no word on her condition.

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the structure and another $15,000 in damage to its contents.

Investigators ruled the fire accidental and said it was caused by unattended cooking that left a woman burned.