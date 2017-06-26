Two Arrested for Heroin Possession During Traffic Stop

SALISBURY, Md.- Two people were arrested after a traffic stop lead to a heroin bust, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.

James Jarrett, 26, of of Eden was driving the car that got pulled over on Jackson Road in Salisbury for not stopping at a stop sign around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, police said.

According to police, the passenger of the car, 34-year-old Rhea Styers of Salisbury, had thrown several items from the car prior to stopping. Upon recovering the items, deputies discovered that the pair had throw 78 syringes along with baggies containing what would be later be identified as heroin from the moving car, police said.

Both Styers and Jarrett were placed under arrest and transported to the Central Booking Unit where they were processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, Styers was detained in the detention center on a bond of $2,500 while Jarrett was released on personal recognizance.