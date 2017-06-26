Rehoboth Beach Parking Space Dispute Leads to Fight - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Rehoboth Beach Parking Space Dispute Leads to Fight

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.-  A Laurel woman was arrested Saturday evening after she punched another woman during a dispute over a parking space in the median of the first block of Rehoboth Avenue, police said.

According to Rehoboth Beach Police, officers were called to the location for a report of an assault. After investigating, officers learned that 20-year-old Nakala S. Spencer was attempting to reserve a parking space by standing in it when a 52-year-old woman from Parkton, Maryland, pulled her car into the space.

As the woman parked, Spencer refused to move, police said. Spencer then proceeded to punch the woman in the face two times and grab and throw her phone to the ground, police said.

Spencer had left the scene in a car before officers arrived. However, after a brief search, an officer was able to locate the car. Spencer was then taken into custody, police said.

Spencer was arrested and charged with one count of offensive touching and one count of disorderly conduct, which are both misdemeanor crimes. She was released on $1,000 unsecured bail.

According to Rehoboth Beach Police, the city ordinance prohibits the saving of parking spaces by pedestrians for cars.

