Congressman Andy Harris Applauds Travel Ban Decision

Congressman Andy Harris Applauds Travel Ban Decision

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C.- Congressman Andy Harris announced on Monday that he supports the United States Supreme Court's decision to allow travel restrictions set forth by President Donald Trump, according to Harris' office. 

The Supreme Court unanimously decided, just before their summer session concluded, to partially enact the president's Executive Order Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States.  

Congressman Harris released this statement in support of the decision:

“I applaud the Supreme Court’s decision to hear the case on President Trump’s executive order that would restrict entry into the United States from six countries with a heightened risk of terrorism. While the case is pending, I also support the Court’s decision to allow the President to immediately implement restrictions on the entry of foreign nationals without clear ties to the United States. As we have seen in recent months, groups like ISIS and Al Qaeda are very real threats to the safety and security of the American people. The Federal Government should utilize all available resources to protect its citizens.”

