Law Enforcement Warns Against the Use of Dirt Bike's on Salisbury's Streets

SALISBURY, Md.- Law enforcement warns against the dangers of dirt biking on public streets.

With the warmer weather, police said they have seen an uptick in dirt biking throughout Salisbury.

Lieutenant Jason King from the Salisbury Police Department said, "A lot of times they aren't paying attention to traffic on the roadway and people who may be walking in neighborhoods and its just not safe to do those kind of things."

Lieutenant Tim Robinson from the Wicomico Sheriff's Office, "These bikes were designed for off-roading and they have to remain off road."

A Salisbury biker who goes by the name "Weaves Laa" said that he understands peoples complaints but doesn't think they're doing anything wrong.

"People are complaining but were not really hurting anybody. They're just having fun if you look at them they'll give you a good show to look at. Wheeling, tricks and all that."

Biker Ty Jones agreed with "Weaves" and said, "I think it's very cool it gives the young people a way to come together, no violence. Just ride have fun."

Law enforcement said it doesn't matter if they're on rural back roads or in the heart of Salisbury, it's still illegal and unsafe.