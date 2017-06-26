*Update: Kent County Fire Sends Smoke Billowing Into Air - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

*Update: Kent County Fire Sends Smoke Billowing Into Air

Smoke billows into the sky on Monday from a fire west of Felton. (Nick Layman/WBOC) Smoke billows into the sky on Monday from a fire west of Felton. (Nick Layman/WBOC)

KENT COUNTY, Del. -- Firefighters continue to battle a building fire at the former San-Del pickle plant in western Kent County that sent smoke billowing into the air.

Firefighters from numerous departments responded to a fire west of Felton in the 3000 block of Willow Grove Road, according to a dispatch report from the Felton Community Fire Company. A Facebook photo gallery posted by the Camden-Wyoming Volunteer Fire Company, one of the agencies assisting in the fire operation, confirmed the blaze was a building fire. Residents from Sussex County and Maryland reported to WBOC the smoke could be seen from their areas.

A staffer with the Felton Community Fire Company said the fire was occurring at the former San-Del pickle plant. No injuries were reported and officials say no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is working to determine a cause of the fire and how much in damage the blaze caused.

This is a developing story. Stay with WBOC for the latest details as they become available.

